Fire beaks out at west Delhi factory

A major fire broke out inside two godowns of a factory in west Delhis Mayapuri on Thursday morning, officials said.The godowns were situated at the ground floor of the factory, they said A senior fire department official said information about the blaze was received around 9.30 am.The building has three floors, ground as well as two floors above it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:37 IST
Fire beaks out at west Delhi factory
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out inside two godowns of a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri on Thursday morning, officials said.

The godowns were situated at the ground floor of the factory, they said A senior fire department official said information about the blaze was received around 9.30 am.

The building has three floors, ground as well as two floors above it. Car accessories were stored in one of the godowns and cold drinks were stored in the other, officials said. Around 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. It was brought under control by 12.20 pm. No casualty was reported, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

