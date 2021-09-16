Left Menu

QCI launches Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award amidst dignitaries

Prof. Joshi was felicitated with Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, CV Raman Medal of INSA and several other prestigious awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:29 IST
QCI launches Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award amidst dignitaries
This award has been instituted to promote Laboratory Quality and performance improvement in the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@QualityCouncil)
QCI launched Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award today virtually amidst eminent dignitaries from Government & Industry. This is the country's first-of-its-kind Laboratory Excellence Award.

This award has been instituted to promote Laboratory Quality and performance improvement in the country. The award has been incepted to ensure the laboratory's commitment to achieving excellence in providing high precision testing and calibration services in line with the prevalent national/international quality systems legislations, including Health, Safety & Environment. This award will be open to all currently operational Laboratories pertaining to Testing, Calibration & Medical including their Proficiency Testing Providers & Reference Material Producers located in India.

Late Prof. S.K. Joshi was a luminary in the field of Science and Academica. Prof. Joshi made a significant contribution to improving scientific research in India by serving as President-INSA, DG-CSIR, Director-NPL and Chairman-NABL. Prof. Joshi was felicitated with Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, CV Raman Medal of INSA and several other prestigious awards.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman, QCI, said, "The goal of this award is to locate India's best labs and to demonstrate to the rest of the world that our labs have the highest standards in the world".

Dr Ravi P. Singh, SG, QCI, said, "We've taken several little measures toward enhancing the quality of labs around the country, and QCI has endeavoured to honour Prof S K Joshi's memories to celebrate excellence in the lab ecosystem in the country.".

"Through its boards, QCI strives to improve the lives of ordinary residents by promoting quality and standards. It is also important to adopt the best quality system at every stage of life," Prof. (Dr.) R. K. Kotnala, Chairman – NABLsaid. Dr Shekhar C.Mande, Secretary - DSIR and DG – CSIR, expressed his happiness for this award being launched in honor of Prof. S.K Joshi, and said that in the future, more organizations will be inspired to improve their quality assurance and quality control.

Prof. (Dr.) Ranjana Aggarwal (Director - CSIR-NIScPR), remembered Prof. S.K Joshi as an excellent science communicator and leader who inspired a new generation of scientists and researchers to help India achieve worldwide success.

Mr Sunil Mathur (Chairman-NBQP), said, "The Award commends the lab's commitment to achieving excellence by providing precision testing and calibration services that follow the national and international legislation".

Other distinguished personalities who graced the occasion were; Prof. (Dr.) Venu Gopal Achanta (Director-NPL); Dr B.K Rao (Chairman – NABH); Mr Girish Krishnamurthy (CEO & MD-Tata Medical &Diagnostics Ltd.).

There are three Trophies (Gold, Silver, Bronze) in each category of Laboratory (Testing, Medical and Calibration) accompanied with a cash award. The 5 stages of assessment by the Technical Expert Committee (TEC) are Application Document Evaluation, Physical/Virtual Presentation, Site Assessment/Verification, Reference check and Jury evaluation.

There are no Application Fees for this Award. For Application Form, Award Criteria& other details, please visit www.labexcellenceaward.qcin.org

(With Inputs from PIB)

