Yatra Online evaluates potential additional listing of Indian arm on bourses in India

Online travel firm Yatra Online Inc on Thursday said it is considering an additional listing of its Indian subsidiary on the stock exchanges in India, while retaining its existing listing on the Nasdaq.

The company believes potential benefits of this listing will include access to an additional pool of capital, including retail and institutional investors in India already familiar with its business and brand but who are currently restricted from participating in the US markets, Yatra Online said in a statement.

It would also unlock additional value for US shareholders and provide a liquid stock that can be used for local merger and acquisitions in India, it added.

Other potential benefits of the listing would include, ''Further capital to strengthen the balance sheet; and additional sell-side research analyst coverage,'' the statement said.

The company has engaged leading Indian financial advisors in connection with its evaluation, it added.

''As we continue to execute on our strategy, our Board of Directors and management team regularly considers opportunities to enhance value for Yatra shareholders,'' Yatra CEO Dhruv Shringi said. As part of these ongoing efforts, ''we are evaluating the benefits of an additional listing in India to support our ongoing strategy, accelerate our growth efforts and strengthen our offerings'', he added.

Over the coming weeks, the company's board and management team will work with its advisors to determine if this is in fact the right approach to unlock additional value for its shareholders, Shringi said.

Yatra Online Inc is the parent company of Gurugram-based Yatra Online Pvt Ltd.

