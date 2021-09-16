Left Menu

Sterling slips versus stronger dollar after U.S. data beat

He added that the weak performance across Asian bourses is also impacting "risk-sensitive crosses including cable." Versus the euro, sterling edged 0.1% higher at 85.42 pence, after jumping to one-month high of 85.01 earlier in the day. Sterling has gained momentum this week as traders assessed the Bank of England's next move after data showed British inflation rose in August by 3.2% in annual terms, the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, fuelling expectation of a rate increase.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:50 IST
Sterling slips versus stronger dollar after U.S. data beat
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling fell versus the dollar on Thursday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly increased in August, while Asian stock losses spooking sentiment also weighed on sterling.

A surge in online and furniture store purchases in the United States offset a continued decline at auto dealerships, which could temper expectations for a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the third quarter. Versus the dollar, sterling fell 0.5% to a one-week low of $1.3770 at 1500 GMT, off the 5-week high of $1.3913 touched earlier this week.

"The dollar is bid across the board with the U.S. data beat sending yields higher supporting the dollar," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. He added that the weak performance across Asian bourses is also impacting "risk-sensitive crosses including cable." Versus the euro, sterling edged 0.1% higher at 85.42 pence, after jumping to one-month high of 85.01 earlier in the day.

Sterling has gained momentum this week as traders assessed the Bank of England's next move after data showed British inflation rose in August by 3.2% in annual terms, the biggest monthly jump in the annual rate in at least 24 years, fuelling expectation of a rate increase. The BoE expects inflation to hit a peak of 4% this year. The strong reading for inflation could reinforce expectations that the central bank is set to tighten monetary policy quicker than the European Central Bank or the U.S. Federal Reserve.

"Should UK growth/inflation data come in on the strong side, the market's search for the BoE terminal rate could keep GBP supported," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING in a note to clients. A poll from Reuters found that investors believed the BoE would raise borrowing costs by the end of 2022. The latest inflation numbers brought forward these expectations to mid-2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021