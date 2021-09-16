MCFL appoints Shubhabrata Saha as Managing Director for five years

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) has appointed Shubhabrata Saha as its Managing Director for five years.

The company's board of directors at its meeting on Thursday considered and approved the appointment of Saha as the Managing Director for a term of five years with effect from September 16, according to a regulatory filing.

The appointment is subject to approval of the members at the general meeting.

''Shubhabrata was associated with the Mahindra Group since 2001 where he held a broad range of leadership positions. His most recent being Chief Executive Officer at Farm Division - Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, where he led the country's largest tractor manufacturer until Aug 2021,'' MCFL said in the filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)