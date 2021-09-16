Left Menu

Delhi govt provides option for correcting driving licence details

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:51 IST
Delhi govt provides option for correcting driving licence details
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government’s transport department has decided to give an option for correction in driving licence-related details, including name of licence holders and their date of birth, on furnishing required documents.

Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, in a tweet, said soon the driving licence holders will be able to apply for corrections in their name and date of birth.

An order issued by the transport department on September 14 stated that documents, including AADHAR, 10th/ 12th certificates fixate/school leaving certificate with date of birth, passport (if available) and birth certificate issued by municipal authority, will be accepted for correction in the date of birth.

For change in name, applicants will require to furnish AADHAR, passport if available, gazette notification, advertisement in Delhi edition of a national newspaper for name change, an affidavit issued by a first class judicial magistrate or a notary.

Women applicants seeking name change in their driving licence will require to submit an affidavit by a first class judicial magistrate or a notary, marriage or remarriage certificate, divorce decree or death certificate, as may be the case, and advertisement copy of a national newspaper (Delhi edition) announcing the name change, said the order.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021