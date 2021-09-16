Left Menu

In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of Indian national in Kabul

India on Thursday said it is in touch with all concerned following reports that an Indian national has been kidnapped from Afghanistans capital Kabul.According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city.We are in touch with all concerned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 23:04 IST
In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of Indian national in Kabul
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said it is in touch with all concerned following reports that an Indian national has been kidnapped from Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

According to reports, Bansri Lal Arendeh was kidnapped at gunpoint on Tuesday in the Afghan capital city.

''We are in touch with all concerned. We have seen reports about local authorities undertaking investigation into this matter. We will continue to monitor the situation,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

When specifically asked, whether Arendeh is an Indian national, Bagchi said, ''I am given to understand that he is an Indian citizen but we are also checking that part.'' There was some confusion about whether Arendeh is an Indian national or an Afghan Hindu.

Reports said that Arendeh's family lives in Faridabad, and he has been engaged in business in Kabul for the last two decades.

Replying to another question, Bagchi said it is difficult to say about bringing back remaining Indians and some other Afghan nationals till flight services are resumed in the Kabul airport.

''Till operations at Kabul airport are not resumed, it is difficult to say how to bring them back. Our focus is that operations at Kabul airport resume. Then, it will be easier for us to bring back the people,'' he said. He said that a majority of Indians in Afghanistan were evacuated but some were still in that country and New Delhi has been in touch with them.

Asked whether India was in touch with the Taliban after talks between Indian Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal and the group's leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha recently, the MEA spokesperson said he was not aware of any such contact following the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021