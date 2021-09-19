Left Menu

Vehicle owners have to carry PUC certificate or face punitive action: Delhi transport department

It is Rs 80 for four-wheeled vehicles.The fee for pollution checking certificate of diesel vehicles is Rs 100.According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle including those conforming to BS-I BS-II BS-IIIBS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNGLPG is required to carry a valid PUC Certificate after the expiry of period of one year from the date of its first registration.However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles it is three months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:57 IST
Vehicle owners have to carry PUC certificate or face punitive action: Delhi transport department
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the winter when the pollution level is likely to rise in the nation capital, the transport department of the Delhi government has asked vehicle owners to carry valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates to avoid punitive actions, including suspension of driving licence for three months.

If caught without a valid PUC certificate, vehicle owners may face imprisonment up to six months or fine up to Rs 10,000 or both. They will also be disqualified to hold their driving licence for three months, stated a public notice issued by the transport department on Sunday.

''The Transport department, Government of NCT of Delhi, in its ongoing efforts to control pollution and improve air quality in Delhi, requests all motor vehicle owners in Delhi to ply their vehicles ony with valid pollution under control certificate,'' it said.

Vehicles are periodically tested for their emission standards for various pollutants such as carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide after which they are given PUC certificates.

''All registered vehicle owners are requested to get their vehicles checked from the pollution checking centres authorised by Transport department to avoid any penalty/ imprisonment/ suspension of driving licence,'' stated the public notice.

There are over 900 pollution checking centres authorised by the transport department in Delhi. These are set up at petrol pumps and workshops spread all over the city so motorists can get it done easily.

The centres conduct pollution checking facilities and issue PUC certificate to vehicles complying with prescribed pollution norms.

PUC certification has been made real time and integrated with the vehicle registration database.

This has improved credibility of PUC certification by reducing human intervention and helps in identifying polluting vehicles for necessary punitive action.

The fee for pollution checking in case of petrol and CNG driven two and three wheelers is Rs 60. It is Rs 80 for four-wheeled vehicles.

The fee for pollution checking certificate of diesel vehicles is Rs 100.

According to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, every motor vehicle (including those conforming to BS-I/ BS-II/ BS-III/BS-IV as well as vehicles plying on CNG/LPG) is required to carry a valid PUC Certificate after the expiry of period of one year from the date of its first registration.

However, the validity of four-wheeled BS-IV compliant vehicles is one year and for other vehicles it is three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021