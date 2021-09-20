AU Small Fin Bank issues over 40k credit cards since inception

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Monday said it has issued over 40,000 credit cards since its launch a few months back, and more than half of them are first time users.

''AU Small Finance Bank, the first SFB in India to launch its own range of credit cards, has issued 40,000 plus credit cards,'' AU SFB said in a release. Of the total credit card issued, over 50 per cent of customers are first time users in more than 150 districts of the country since launch, it added.

The Jaipur based lender said it is the first SFB to enter semi-urban and rural areas with its own credit cards.

It also offers a special Altura plus credit card to empower women to experience a limitless living. In future, the bank is also working on bringing out its limited-edition cards, featuring the bank's brand ambassadors Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani.

''With our credit cards, besides the suave urban populace, we aim to empower the customers at rural and semi-urban locations. ''Having enrolled more than 50 per cent of customers as first-time credit card users in such a short span, I believe we are on our way to a new beginning,'' Mayank Markanday, Chief of Credit Cards, AU Small Finance Bank said.

The bank offers credit cards in four variants: Altura, Altura Plus, Vetta and Zenith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)