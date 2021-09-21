Left Menu

Maha: Man caught with 11 bullets at Pune airport

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:22 IST
Maha: Man caught with 11 bullets at Pune airport
A passenger was caught by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel with 11 bullets in his baggage at the Pune airport in Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

The passenger, who was travelling from Pune to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, owned a licensed pistol, which he left at home, but had mistakenly taken the bullets along in his bag, an official from the Airport police station said.

''The passenger runs a security agency in Bhosari and was travelling to Prayagraj. He has a valid arms licence and had mistakenly carried the bullets in the bag,'' the senior official said.

While scanning the bags, CISF personnel found 11 bullets the passenger's bag and handed him over to the police, he said, adding that the police allowed the man to leave after giving him a notice.

