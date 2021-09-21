Left Menu

Railway cops prevent elderly woman from ending life

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:43 IST
Railway cops prevent elderly woman from ending life
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Police on Tuesday said they prevented an elderly woman from committing suicide and restored her to family members in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

On September 19, at around 15.35 pm, the police at Vasai railway station spotted the 65-year-old woman walking along rail tracks on the Naigaon creek, said a release.

Police personnel along with RPF jawans rushed to the spot and brought the woman to the station master's office, it said.

When enquired, the senior citizen, a resident of Naigaon, said due to domestic quarrel, she had come to end her life on railway tracks, the release said.

The police consoled her and handed her to family members, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021