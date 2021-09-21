Left Menu

Indiabulls Housing Finance to raise USD 165 mn via FCCBs

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee of the company held on September 21, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing.

Updated: 21-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:01 IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance on Tuesday said it will raise USD 165 million by issuing foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs). The decision was taken at a meeting of the Securities Issuance Committee of the company held on September 21, 2021, it said in a regulatory filing. The committee approved ''the price of the USD 165,000,000, 4.5 per cent secured convertible bonds due 2026 (FCCBs) convertible into equity shares of Rs 2 each in the share capital of the company.'' This includes issue price for the FCCBs at 100 per cent of the principle amount of the bonds and initial conversion price of Rs 243.05 per fully paid up equity share, Indiabulls Housing Finance said. Stock of the company closed at Rs 208.50 apiece on BSE, down 3.41 per cent from the previous close.

