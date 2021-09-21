Left Menu

Argentina plans to spend $664 mln on fighter jets, possibly from China or U.S.

Argentina is looking at buying up to $664-worth of multipurpose fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that planes from China, the United States, Russia, South Korea or Israel were being considered.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 23:49 IST
Argentina plans to spend $664 mln on fighter jets, possibly from China or U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina is looking at buying up to $664-worth of multipurpose fighter jets to safeguard its airspace, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that planes from China, the United States, Russia, South Korea or Israel were being considered. The process "is in the technical-economic and financial evaluation stage of five alternatives," the ministry said in an official statement.

Argentina is in the midst of the severe economic crisis that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry said the financing for the planned acquisition of the jets was outlined in the 2022 budget proposal that will be voted on in congress, where the governing coalition has a majority, in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021