BOHECO Reinstating Cannabis into the Health and Wellness Industry

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Cannabis, once upon a time a, “Sacred Herb”- today has lost its importance in society. Being buried under a plethora of negative connotations, which was initially formed on the basis of misinformation has today not only disrupted its meaning in people’s minds but also created a set of misjudgments.

The Cannabis plant has been used for recreational, entheogenic purposes and as a matter of fact, it has also contributed largely to the Indian Ayurvedic Medications for Centuries. Vedic Literature had mentioned the medical as well as the spiritual properties that were associated with Cannabis many decades ago. In India itself, Cannabis has been used for over 2,000 years. The Sushruta Samhita, which is an ancient medical treatise not only recommended, but also supported the use of Cannabis Plant Extract, referred to Vijaya/Bhanga in Ayurveda, to treat Pain (Spondylitis, Dysmenorrhea), Gastrointestinal Disorders, Skin Diseases, and Diarrhea.

Today people have a negative connotation linked to Cannabis. It’s important for people to know that Cannabis contains Cannabinoids (THC, CBD to name a few) that activate the CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are a part of the mammalian endocannabinoid system (ECS). ECS is a biological system composed of endocannabinoids that are endogenous lipid-based retrograde neurotransmitters that bind to cannabinoid receptors (CBRs) and cannabinoid receptor proteins. They also help regulate neurotransmitters and the Central Nervous System, thereby helping to alleviate pain. It acts on the cannabinoid receptors that are present in our brain, peripheral organs, and tissues such as the Spleen, White Blood Cells, Endocrine gland, and parts of the reproductive, gastrointestinal, and Urinary tracts. This is why Medical Cannabis is a part of the Wellness Industry on a global scale.

Cannabis has been a part of Indian culture for Centuries today, but its importance even back in the day was not completely appreciated. An International Treaty- Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, 1961 classified the Cannabis flower or resin as a Schedule IV Narcotic, although the Cannabis leaf was excluded from this definition, due to the strong arguments & efforts put forth by the Indian delegation with respect to its ubiquitous medical use in Indian traditional medicine. The Magnitude of Substance Abuse report 2019 (Authored by National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre and All India Institute of Medical Sciences) reported that more than 30 Million Indians used Cannabis in different forms.

What’s strange is how widely this crop was used and yet underused in the Health and Wellness Industry. Medical Cannabis in creams can assist in pain relief and inflammation. Unlike THC, CBD produces therapeutic effects without the feeling of intoxication, which makes it a perfect choice of treatment, in comparison to Over-the-Counter medications. It is also known to help with other treatments such as Post-Chemo Symptoms, Arthritis, Skin Ailments, Mental Disorders, Metabolic Problems, helps fix body imbalance and also assist in recovery. All these medical properties in Cannabis, is why Cannabis has been a part of Ayurveda for all these years. Although this does not change the fact that even such medications need to be consumed under medical supervision.

Today in India, one brand that has made it easy for everybody to get access to Ayurveda or Plant-based medicines is Bombay Hemp Company, also known as, "BOHECO". They offer a variety of products that target not only Health and Wellness but also Nutrition.

