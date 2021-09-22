Left Menu

Vodafone Idea to approach board for fundraising after govt issues guidelines on reform measures:CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:21 IST
Vodafone Idea to approach board for fundraising after govt issues guidelines on reform measures:CEO
Vodafone Idea will seek board approval afresh to raise funds after the government issues detailed guidelines on telecom reform measures, and its promoters will get a chance to participate in the fundraising round, a top official of the company said on Wednesday. Vodafone Idea MD and CEO Ravinder Takker told PTI that the company is gearing up to invest in the business and compete in the market.

He said when the actual guidelines come from the government, then the company will update business plans accordingly.

