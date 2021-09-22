Sanitation workers at Mathura station go on strike to know their PF details

Sanitation workers at Mathura Jn station went on lightening strike from Wednesday to press for their demands, including PF and ESI details, officials said.

A supervisor of sanitation workers alleged that they are denied details of their PF and ESI contributions despite a Rs 500 monthly deduction for the same from their salaries.

''We are denied PF and ESI number by the manager (of the company) even though the PF contribution is deducted from our salary,'' sanitation workers' supervisor Sunil Chauhan alleged.

He alleged that workers are asked to resign when they ask about their PF number or threatened that they would lose the job. Workers are paid a meagre amount of Rs 7,000 after deducting their PF contribution, workers alleged.

Divisional Commercial Manager of Railways S K Srivastava said that the incharge of King Security Private Limited, which has taken the contract of cleaning of Mathura Jn, has been ordered to sort out the problems immediately and restore normalcy.

He said the company took the contract about 8 months ago.

The company officials could not be contacted for comments.

According to a worker Bharat Chandel, workers had been promised a wage hike in six months which remained unfulfilled. Another workers said that the strike would be intensified in case their demands are not met.

