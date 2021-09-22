Russia to resume flights with Denmark, S. Africa from Oct 5
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 23:22 IST
Russia will resume passenger flights with Denmark, South Africa, New Zealand, Peru and Djibouti from Oct. 5, the government said on Wednesday.
Russia imposed wide-ranging travel restrictions at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, many of which remain in force.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
