NDMC proposes alternative livelihood policy for bullock cart pullers, roadside ironsmiths

The NDMC House on Wednesday proposed that a policy to provide alternative livelihood for bullock cart-pullers and roadside ironsmiths be made by the Delhi government to rehabilitate them, officials said.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation passed the proposal during the proceedings of the House.

The proposal reads that plying of bullock carts creates problems and traffic issues, and cause ''dirt in the city too''.

Also, 'Gadia lohar' or roadside ironsmiths who eke out a living by making small metal items shall also need rehabilitation, it said.

So, it is proposed that an alternative livelihood policy be made for people who engage in these two works by the Delhi government and, it be made part of the Delhi Master Plan.

In another development, a discussion was held on the issue of a proposed reduction in rolling back hike in fees for procuring general trade licence and factory licence from the NDMC, in view of the losses suffered by traders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Standing Committee of NDMC, on August 11, had revised down the rates for getting general trade and factory licences as a relief for traders in view of the hardships faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hikes in the rates, were approved last year in July by the panel, ranging in a multiple of two to four, across various categories.

However, as per the short notice by a councillor, in response to a written question as to whether it has been implemented by the NDMC, the answer from the department was that the fees being collected still are at rates prescribed as in August 2020.

