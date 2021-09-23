Left Menu

Royal Air Maroc source says only 15 flights affected by Algeria airspace closure

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2021 01:19 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Algeria

A source at Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said Algeria's closure of airspace to Moroccan aircraft from Wednesday would only affect 15 flights weekly linking Morocco with Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, described the impact on RAM as insignificant and said the relevant flights could reroute over the Mediterranean.

