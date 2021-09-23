Royal Air Maroc source says only 15 flights affected by Algeria airspace closure

A source at Royal Air Maroc (RAM) said Algeria's closure of airspace to Moroccan aircraft from Wednesday would only affect 15 flights weekly linking Morocco with Tunisia, Turkey and Egypt.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, described the impact on RAM as insignificant and said the relevant flights could reroute over the Mediterranean.

