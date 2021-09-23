Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 14:46 IST
Ducati launches new Monster bike at starting price of Rs 10.99 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Thursday launched its all-new Monster range of motorcycles in India with prices starting at Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The range includes the Monster and Monster Plus priced at Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 11.24 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom India), Ducati India said in a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said,'' The new Monster is a completely new bike, designed to be more sporty, light, and easy to ride, to make it accessible to new riders as well as to ones that are more experienced.'' Globally, he said,'' We have had a terrific response for the new Monster and I am confident that it will be a hit amongst the riding community in India as it perfectly suits our riding conditions as a naked, light Ducati that is just fun!'' The Monster is Ducati's best-ever selling model with more than 3.5 lakh units sold since it was first introduced in 1993, he added.

The new Monster is powered by a fresh 937 cc engine delivering power of 111 hp at 9,250 rpm with maximum torque of 93 nm at 6,500 pm, the company said.

It has standard equipment including ABS (anti-lock braking system) cornering, traction control, and wheelie control. It also has a launch control feature that ensures a fast start. The bike is equipped with three riding modes -- sport, urban, and touring -- allowing riders to shape the character of the bike according to different riding preferences and needs, the company added.

Bookings for the new range are now open across all Ducati dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, and deliveries will begin immediately, it added.

