14 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana

Fourteen people who worked for the banned CPI (Maoist) party surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday. Among the 14, three are minors, which includes a girl, who had worked as militia member for the banned CPI (Maoist) party, police said.

Though they were not willing to work for the party, they were forced to join it and attend training, a senior police official said. "The banned CPI (Maoist) Party forced them to attend meetings, collect ration and essential commodities from the villagers. They were vexed with the attitude of Maoist party cadre and turned themselves in to join the mainstream," Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

The senior police official appealed to all militia members to contact their relatives or the Police and surrender in order to lead a normal and better life.

