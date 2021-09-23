Japan must avoid yen fall from lost of trust over its finances - Kono

Japan's government and the central bank must work closely together to avoid triggering an unwelcome yen fall caused by a loss of market trust over the country's finances, Taro Kono, a key contender in the ruling party leadership race, said on Thursday.

"If market trust over Japan's finances is lost, that could trigger a yen fall," Kono said. "If yen falls proceed, import costs would rise and cause inflation," he said in an online debate among the candidates in the race.

