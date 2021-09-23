Left Menu

Indel Money plans to raise up to Rs 150 cr via bonds

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:39 IST
Indel Money plans to raise up to Rs 150 cr via bonds
  • Country:
  • India

Gold loan-focussed non-banking financial company Indel Money on Thursday said it is looking to raise up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of secured and unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The issue includes a base issue size of up to Rs 75 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription of up to Rs 75 crore, aggregating up to Rs 150 crore, a release said.

The tenors for secured NCDs range from 366 days to 54 months and from 61 to 71 months for unsecured NCDs, it said.

The bonds are offering coupon rates of up to 12 per cent per annum.

The funds raised through this issue will be used for onward lending, financing, and repayment/ prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company and general corporate purposes, the release said.

The issue opened for subscription on September 23 and will close on October 18, 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021