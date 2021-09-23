Flam Launches FlamSpark - A Hiring Program for Young Professionals to Learn and Build Innovative Products

Flam doubles the headcount in less than two weeks via FlamSpark Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • Flam doubles its team to build products to construct a vast social metaverse • 5000 applications received from over 200+ colleges including BITs, IIT, NIT, NID, NIFT, etc.

• 25+ applicants to start the first batch ​ Flam, a BITSian startup, building the world's first social metaverse launches FlamSpark, a technology-oriented learning opportunity. This hiring program aims to encourage college freshers and young professionals to build products for the future. Within a span of two weeks, 5000+ applications were received, of which 25 brilliant minds have been onboarded. The first batch will be trained and work with Flam, to get hands-on experience of working in a fast-paced startup environment. They will learn quality design, product development, brand strategy, and growth, providing an opportunity to work with teams collaboratively and become great future leaders.

Based in Bangalore, Flam received about 5000+ applications from over 200+ colleges from the likes of BITS Pilani, IITs, NITs, NIDs, NIFTs, etc. FlamSpark aims to inspire, train, and nurture members to bring their insights, imagination, and healthy disregard of the impossible. This program intends to construct a new reality with a vision for a world that will be more connected.

Talking about the launch, Shourya Agarwal - Founder & CEO of Flam said, “FlamSpark is a pioneering hiring program that aims to challenge and engage young professionals and enthusiasts to realize their maximum potential, while reimagining a new reality, in a short span of time. It is an exciting journey of testing the limits of technology and creating clever yet imaginative experiences.” He further added, “We received an overwhelming response from applicants, including senior working professionals from corporate. We plan to onboard the next batch on December 1, 2021, and are looking forward to creating wonderful experiences for all Flam members.” Keeping the current situation in mind, FlamSpark offers the new team members the freedom and flexibility to either work in an office setting or from the comfort of their homes. The members will be offered to participate in challenging hackathons which will help them prepare for the future, along with mentoring sessions with industry leaders. All new joinees will be provided with perks that include company-sponsored food, stay, subscription to OTT platforms, dating apps, access to two-wheelers, and other exciting subscriptions.

Keeping AR technology at the center of everything, Flam is building a community for users to transform the way people engage and perceive memories through pictures and videos. Thus, FlamSpark is a collaborative initiative in this direction.

About Flam Flam is the world's first social metaverse, headquartered in Bangalore, India. It was founded in May 2021 by three BITS Pilani graduates, Shourya Agarwal, Rajat Gupta and Malhar Patil. The seed-stage startup is also the first platform in the world to make it possible to print user-generated videos, powered by its proprietary on-demand marker-based AR tech. With a high virality factor and more than 100 million FlamCard scans within three months of its launch, Flam is one of the world's top five consumer AR apps. The startup has raised USD 3.5 million in funding so far. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: First batch of FlamSprak in action PWR PWR

