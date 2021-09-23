Left Menu

Family from Gujarat held at IGI airport with fake visa to Canada

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:12 IST
A man from Gujarat, his wife and daughter were apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly bearing fake visas to Canada on their passports, officials said on Thursday.

The family that hails from Mehsana district of Gujarat, was intercepted at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday night as their behaviour looked suspicious, they said.

The family was supposed to travel to Santa Cruz in the United States via Frankfurt (Germany) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

There were discrepancies in their travel documents and the Canadian embassy in Delhi confirmed that the visas to their country on the three passports were fake, a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

All three have been handed over to the authorities from the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for a detailed investigation into their documents and exact destination, another officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

