GeM wins CIPS Excellence in Procurement Awards 2021 under best digital tech application category

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 18:48 IST
Public procurement portal Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has been announced as the winner in the 'Best Use of Digital Technology' category at the CIPS Excellence in Procurement Awards 2021, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

GeM emerged as the winner in this category after competing with some of the biggest names in procurement across the public and private sector globally, including GEP, Jaguar Land Rover, Royal Dutch Shell, Vendigital and Shell, it said.

The award was received on behalf of GeM by Rohit Vadhwana, first secretary (economic), High Commission of India, in the UK at a ceremony held in London on September 22.

The awards are conducted under the aegis of The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), London. CIPS is a global not-for-profit organisation and professional body dedicated to promoting good practices in procurement and supply management, with a community across 150 countries.

''GeM has brought its technology-driven innovations and strategic business processes in pursuit of three fundamental goals — driving transparency, efficiency and inclusiveness in public procurement,'' it said.

The portal offers a cashless, contactless, and paperless experience for sellers and buyers, and serves as an end-to-end solution for procurement of common use goods and services by government buyers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

