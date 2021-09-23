Left Menu

PM Modi holds 'productive interaction' with Qualcomm CEO

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday began his engagements in the US with a ''productive interaction'' with President and CEO of Qualcomm Cristiano E Amon during which he highlighted the vast business opportunities in India.

Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, held a one-on-one meeting with Amon.

''Talking technology... @cristianoamon and PM @narendramodi had a productive interaction. PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Mr. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other @_DigitalIndia efforts,'' the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that they discussed recent electronics and telecom manufacturing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes; and measures to strengthen the innovation ecosystem.

''Toward making a global innovation hub! PM @narendramodi in conversation with @cristianoamon, CEO @Qualcomm on investment opportunities in hi-tech sectors in India. Discussed recent electronics & telecom manufacturing PLI schemes; & measures to strengthen innovation ecosystem,” he tweeted.

The meeting with chip giant Amon assumes significance, given India’s push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

The San Diego-based company creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

A world leader in 3G, 4G, and next-generation wireless technology innovations for more than 30 years, Qualcomm is now pioneering its way to 5G with a new era of intelligent products that are revolutionising industries, including automotive, computing, and Internet of Things (IoT).

India is looking for a major investment from Qualcomm.

Ahead of his meeting with the business leaders, Modi had said he would interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India. Modi will also hold one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone here.

Two of them are Indian-Americans - Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. Others are Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

