NMRC to ramp up efforts to get Centre's approval for DPR for metro link to Greater Noida (West)

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Thursday decided to expedite work so that the approval from Centre could be received for making a detailed project report (DPR) for a new metro line to Greater Noida (West).

The NMRC also decided to provide connectivity to commuters between its Aqua Line and the DMRC's Blue Line between Sector 51 and Sector 52 metro stations, according to an official statement.

These and some other decisions were taken during the 28th Board Meeting of the NMRC which operates the metro rail project between the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida adjoining Delhi.

NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said, ''The Board decided to expedite the Government of India approval for the DPR from Sector 51 to Knowledge Park V, positively by November 2021.'' ''It also decided on providing alternative seamless connectivity on priority for commuters of NMRC Aqua Line and DMRC Blue Line between sector 51 and 52 metro stations,'' she said.

“The Board also decided on exploring efficient bus routes and providing bus services on it by engaging small size buses to enhance metro ridership and to provide last mile connectivity to commuters,'' Maheshwari said. The NMRC board also gave its approval for the creation of the post of Director (Finance) and gave its nod to the balance sheet for the financial year 2020 – 2021.

The Board meeting was convened via video conferencing at Sector-6 office of the Noida Authority and it was chaired by NMRC Chairman and MoHUA Additional Secretary Kamran Rizvi.

