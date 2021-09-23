Left Menu

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

23-09-2021
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Delta Air Lines wants other U.S. airlines to share lists of passengers who have been banned during the COVID-19 pandemic for disruptive behavior to help deter the rising number of incidents, according to a memo seen on Thursday by Reuters.

Delta said since the COVID-19 pandemic it has put more than 1,600 people on its "no fly" list.

"We've also asked other airlines to share their 'no fly' list to further protect airline employees across the industry," the memo seen by Reuters said. "A list of banned customers doesn't work as well if that customer can fly with another airline."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

