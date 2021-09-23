Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta Air Lines wants other U.S. airlines to share lists of passengers who have been banned during the COVID-19 pandemic for disruptive behavior to help deter the rising number of incidents, according to a memo seen on Thursday by Reuters.

Delta said since the COVID-19 pandemic it has put more than 1,600 people on its "no fly" list.

"We've also asked other airlines to share their 'no fly' list to further protect airline employees across the industry," the memo seen by Reuters said. "A list of banned customers doesn't work as well if that customer can fly with another airline."

