Left Menu

Ayodhya traders stage protest against proposed widening of roads

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:37 IST
Ayodhya traders stage protest against proposed widening of roads
  • Country:
  • India

Traders and shopkeepers of Ayodhya kept their shops closed on Thursday to protest Uttar Pradesh government's proposed widening of roads in the temple town.

The project the traders protested against involves widening of the 13-km-long stretch from SaadatGanj, the entry point of Faizabad city, to Naya Ghaat on the banks of the river Saryu into four lanes.

A local traders' union president, Nand Kumar Gupta, said that around 800 shopkeepers will be adversely affected by the project.

''Most of the local traders have shops along the main road of Ayodhya. They will be uprooted if the road is widened,'' he said.

The local administration has booked Gupta under various criminal sections for allegedly running a unauthorised water purifying plant and for creating hurdles in the government's work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021