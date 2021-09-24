INTAS becomes India's first pharmaceutical company to launch Oral Azacitidine This progressive breakthrough will improve the survival period and quality of life of Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of India's leading pharmaceutical companies, Intas Pharmaceuticals, takes a revolutionary step towards making therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (a type of blood cancer) more accessible to patients by being the first to launch Oral Azacitidine in India under the brand name of Azadine-O.

Oral Azacitidine is approved for use in maintenance therapy for adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. It is the first drug that will improve survival by almost ten months and bridge a long-pending unmet need in cancer therapy.

In 2014, Intas triggered a paradigm change in the treatment of MDS - myelodysplastic syndrome with the launch of AZADINE (Injectable Azacitidine). Azadine-O is yet another progressive breakthrough in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Prof. (Dr) M. B. Agarwal, India's leading Haematologist, shared his views about the launch, saying, ''Oral Azacitidine will prove to be extremely useful for AML patients. There was a dire need for this drug. It shall significantly improve survival and quality of life of patients.'' About Intas Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading, vertically integrated pharmaceutical company based in Ahmedabad, India, having end-to-end capabilities of formulation development, manufacturing and marketing along with backward integration of APIs. Intas has more than 18,000 employees, sells products in more than 85 countries and has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide. The Intas group's revenues amounted to USD 2.1 bn in FY 2020 and the compounded annual growth rate of Intas' revenues has exceeded 25% in the past 10 years.

