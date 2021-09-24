Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-UN migration body asks Brazil to receive Haitians on US-Mexico border - sources

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 19:50 IST
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has formally asked Brazil whether it would receive some Haitians camped along the U.S.-Mexico border hoping to enter the United States, according to two sources with knowledge of the request.

Brazil's foreign ministry said in a statement that "the topic was discussed in conversations between authorities from different countries and is being analyzed in light of current legislation." It did not mention the request from the IOM, the United Nations migration agency. (Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

