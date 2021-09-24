Huge scope in Indian real estate sector; women professionals must enter this industry: Housing secy

Women professionals should come forward to work in the Indian real estate sector, which has huge potential amid rapid urbanisation in the country, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said on Friday.

Mishra launched the women wing of realty body named 'NAREDCO MAHI' to focus on adequate gender representation in the Indian real estate industry.

Realtors' body National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco), under the leadership of its newly appointed President Rajan Bandelkar, has established ‘NAREDCO MAHI’.

Referring to the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA, Mishra noted that the ''era of RERA'' has come into the sector, which was known for corrupt practices.

''RERA law has brought trust in the market. So, women professionals should come forward to work in this industry...Women have all the powers. They have both hard as well as soft skills,'' he said.

When women are working in many tough sectors, why cannot they excel in real estate, the secretary added. Mishra pointed out that the real estate sector is very important for the growth of the Indian economy. The sector is the second biggest employer after agriculture and contributes a lot to the country's GDP.

''This is the sector which can transform the country,'' the secretary said.

On the potential opportunities in the sector, he said that in the next 30 years, there will be great growth of urbanisation, construction and infrastructure development.

Naredco in a statement said its women wing will focus on providing access to women entrepreneurs to a world of opportunities, from direct interaction with policymakers, networking with corporate majors of the Indian real estate industry and close linkages with the government.

NAREDCO MAHI will strive to create an environment where women in the real estate sector can come together to share experiences, harness their skills, draw on their resources, influence, grow and bring about lasting change. Bandelkar said, “We would strive to mobilise women power at NAREDCO MAHI this year and garner more visibility for the organisation”.

Tara Subramaniam, Founder President, NAREDCO MAHI acknowledged the efforts of Naredco towards empowering women entrepreneurs in the sector.

''Better gender diversity and representation would not only unlock several opportunities for Indian women but will also accelerate our great country's growth momentum and help to achieve the target for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” she said.

