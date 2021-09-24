Left Menu

Dalmia Cement commences production from Line 2 at Odisha-based plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 22:24 IST
Dalmia Cement on Friday said it has commenced commercial production from the second line (Line 2) having a capacity of 2.25 million tonnes at its Kapilas Cement Manufacturing Works (KCMW) unit near Cuttack in Odisha.

With this, Dalmia Cement's overall capacity at the plant has now gone up to 3.95 million tonnes per annum, the company said in a statement.

This development is in line with the company's commitment towards fostering sustainable growth while also creating job opportunities in the region, it added.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) MD & CEO Mahendra Singhi said, ''With this, we are a step closer to our goal of taking our capacity from 30.75 million tonnes to 48.5 million tonnes by FY24. Odisha is an important market for us and the commercial production will enable us to cater to the demand for cement from both rural and urban centres in the region.'' Last month, Dalmia Bharat Ltd had unveiled a long-term plan to grow its cement capacity to 110-130 million tonnes per annum by 2031.

