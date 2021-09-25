Left Menu

USFDA issues 6 observations after inspection of Biocon's Malaysian arm mfng facility

Biotechnology major Biocon on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd.The US Food and Drug Administration USFDA conducted an on-site pre-approval inspection of the companys Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhds manufacturing facility for Insulin Aspart between September 13 and September 24, Biocon said in a statement.At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency has issued a Form 483 with a total of 6 observations across Drug Substance, Drug Product and Devices Facilities, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 13:27 IST
USFDA issues 6 observations after inspection of Biocon's Malaysian arm mfng facility
  • Country:
  • India

Biotechnology major Biocon on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued six observations after the inspection of the manufacturing facility of its Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted an on-site pre-approval inspection of the company's Malaysian subsidiary Biocon Sdn Bhd's manufacturing facility for Insulin Aspart between September 13 and September 24, Biocon said in a statement.

''At the conclusion of the inspection, the agency has issued a Form 483 with a total of 6 observations across Drug Substance, Drug Product and Devices Facilities,'' it added. A Biocon spokesperson said the company is confident of addressing these observations through procedural enhancements and an appropriate Corrective and Preventive Action Plan (CAPA), which will be submitted to the USFDA in the stipulated time. ''We do not expect the outcome of this inspection to impact our commercialisation plans for insulin Aspart in the US. Biocon Biologics remains committed to global standards of quality and compliance,'' the spokesperson added. As per the US health regulator, an FDA Form 483 is issued to firm management at the conclusion of an inspection when an investigator(s) has observed any conditions that in their judgment may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021