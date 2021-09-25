ASCI rejects complaint against Lux Cozi TV ad by rival Amul Macho

Advertising sector regulator ASCI has rejected a complaint against innerwear brand Lux Cozi's TV Commercial featuring Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, filed by its rival Amul Macho claiming plagiarism of its campaign.

The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of the ASCI observed that both the advertisements ''barely had any similarities'' between them in terms of concept and execution elements, and was not in contravention of its Code.

“The CCC concluded that the advertiser’s advertisement was not similar to the complainant’s earlier run advertisement in general layout, copy, slogans, visual presentations, music or sound effects, so as to suggest plagiarism. The TVC was not in contravention of the ASCI Code,” the order said.

“This complaint was not upheld,” said the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI).

Earlier, this month, J G Hosiery, which owns the Amul Macho innerwear brand, had alleged its TOING Ad has been copied by Lux Industries for its LUX Cozi television commercial and had approached ASCI.

Kolkata-based Lux Industries has launched a new advertising campaign for its Lux Cozi innerwear brand featuring Varun Dhawan.

Lux industries had contended before ASCI, its advertisement is unique on individual points as well as in totality, and any semblance is fleeting and only in respect of elements commonly used in the trade, such as shape and colour of the garment. Moreover, Amul’s Toing advertisement was last aired in 2007, and thereafter, banned. “No reputation, goodwill or brand equity can be vested in publicity/marketing material that has been banned to the public for the last 14 years,” it had said.

Commenting on the development, Lux industries Executive Director Udit Todi said: ''We welcome the verdict passed by ASCI.'' ''This advertisement is something of a first, and the verdict does add some necessary clarity and sends out the right message about a responsible brand like Lux Cozi. We are already witnessing a growth trajectory in our sales and are very confident about our product’s success,'' he added.

