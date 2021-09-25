Kerala CM seeks opposition cooperation in implementing SilverLine project

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday sought ''cooperation'' of opposition UDF in implementing the state government's SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, to around four hours, saying this was essential for the progress of the southern state.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chief Minister also assured ''proper rehabilitation and resettlement'' of people whose land will be acquired for executing the project.

''The government has the responsibility to implement the project which is useful for the state. This should not be seen as a stubborn approach of the government,'' Vijayan said, responding to a query on UDF's allegations that the project was ''unscientific and impractical'' and will put a huge financial burden of around Rs 1.24 lakh crores on the state.

Describing as ''unnecessary'' the opposition to the rail project, he said, ''I would like to make it clear. The UDF should withdraw from the opposition to the project. This project is unavoidable for the progress of the state.'' Vijayan said the project will bring ''big changes'' in Kerala and opposing its implementation will be ''harmful'' for the state's progress.

Admitting that some will face difficulties while executing the project, the Chief Minister said adequate compensation will be provided to the people whose properties will be acquired for its implementation.

He also assured proper rehabilitation of the people to be displaced.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan had recently said that the project was discussed at a UDF meeting and consensus arrived at was that semi-high speed rail line, which will be walled on both sides by four-metre tall walls, was unviable as it will end up dividing the state into two parts and will cut off many roads, both big and small.

The 532 kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod has not yet received approval from the central government and K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state -- has proposed to change the alignment of the track, but the LDF government was in a hurry to acquire land for the same, Satheesan had claimed.

Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

