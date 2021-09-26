Left Menu

Behave normally, UK transport minister tells Britons queuing for fuel

Reuters | Brighton | Updated: 26-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 13:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
British transport minister Grant Shapps called on Britons to behave normally when buying petrol on Sunday, saying there was no shortage of fuel and the government was stepping in to ease a shortage of drivers bringing it to petrol stations.

"There's plenty of fuel, there's no shortage of the fuel within the country," he told Sky News.

"So the most important thing is actually that people carry on as they normally would and fill up their cars when they normally would, then you won't have queues and you won't have shortages at the pump either."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

