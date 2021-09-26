Left Menu

Only double vaccinated people should be allowed to stay in Goa hotels: State health minister

Goa hotels will allow only those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to stay, state health minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane. Image Credit: ANI
Goa hotels will allow only those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to stay, state health minister Vishwajit Rane has said. "My suggestion to everyone who is coming to Goa should be double vaccinated. That is the only way", Rane said on Saturday

He further added that visitors to the state should ensure that they carry authentic double vaccination certificates. The state government had recently allowed the re-opening of one of Goa's biggest tourist draws, offshore and onshore casinos with 50 per cent capacity. (ANI)

