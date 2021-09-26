UEX Media and Technologies launches digital services for branding

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI/ATK): One of India's notable digital marketing firms, UEX Media and Technologies founder Yatendra Rajput has recently announced the launch of additional digital marketing services to cater to each and every prerequisite of its clients. It is a data-driven digital marketing platform to help and support brands increase their online presence. Being the branding and marketing expert, the firm creates strategies and runs result-oriented campaigns for the best outcomes.

With the launch of additional branding services, the firm believes to strengthen its clients with strong digital presence across multiple platforms. With quality being their foremost principle, UEX Media and Technologies has standardised digital marketing services while keeping flexibility and customisation available through variants. The services comprise: Google Ads, Social Media, Website Design, SEO, Content, Creatives, Influencer Marketing, e-Commerce, Lead Generation and Marketing Automation.

The founder of UEX Media and Technologies, Yatendra Rajput believes that branding digital marketing is an art and needs experts to transform your ideologies into result-based approaches. "We transform brands into successful organizations through real-time data and creative approach to bring a positive difference in the brand's overall reputation", says founder Yatendra Rajput. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)