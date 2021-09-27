AIM Publishes List of 50 Most Influential AI Leaders in India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Analytics India Magazine (AIM) has released its annual list of “50 Most Influential AI Leaders In India”, highlighting their achievements.

Each year, AIM comes out with a list of the most influential leaders that have contributed to the overall development of AI and Data Science in India. The list comprises Co-founders, CEOs, technical leads, and business heads from the biggest organisations in India.

Until last year, AIM published lists for the top 10 leaders. In 2021, they have expanded the scope by including a wider set of professionals. The final record is the work of over two months as AIM invited nominations from various leading organisations in India. The selection was made by a jury that included members internal and external to Analytics India Magazine (AIM). The roll was finalised primarily based on the criteria of the leader’s impact on the AI ecosystem in India.

“Data Science is seeing a growing importance in Indian organisations as it becomes integral to decision-making across sectors and functions,” said Bhasker Gupta, Founder and CEO of AIM. “Given the rapidly evolving nature of AI, enterprises need dynamic leaders who can adapt to different circumstances to drive innovation and growth,” he added.

“This year’s list consists of leaders who have shown great ability to face the challenges presented by the pandemic and show consistency in leading their teams despite the circumstances. With such talent at the top, the AI and Data Science industry in India is in safe hands and will play a major role in the Indian economy in the coming future,” said Gupta.

Leaders in the list come from a diverse set of companies. This includes top management of big Indian conglomerates like Pankaj Rai, Group Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Aditya Birla Group and Paritosh Anand, SVP and Group Head for Analytics & Strategic Initiatives at Reliance. It also includes leaders from big IT giants like Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer and Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South at NVIDIA, and the CEOs of Data Science Providers like Ashwin Mittal, CEO at Course5i and Sayandeb Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO at TheMathCompany.

The feature consists of a dedicated page showing the profiles of the top 50 leaders that includes their headshots, names, and designations. In addition, one can individually visit a leader’s page to read more about their achievements.

Access the complete list here.

