Kiren Rijuji inaugurates India's first Sports Arbitration Centre promoted by TransStadia

AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday inaugurated the country's first 'Sports Arbitration Centre' in Gujarat which will serve as an independent body to fast track disputes in the sports sector. The Sports Arbitration Centre of India (SACI) is promoted by Ahmedabad-based SE TransStadia Pvt Ltd as an independent body to fast track disputes in the sports sector. The Ministry of Law and Justice will provide all the legal backing to the SACI which will serve as a mechanism to redress issues related to sports an initiative which is a first in our country.

''Sports Arbitration Centre of India (SACI) is going to give a major push to make the sports sector big. Because when the sector grows, there will emerge lots of issues attached to it. So you have provisions to handle those emerging issues,'' said Union Law Minister Kiran Rijuji after the inauguration.

He also said, ''The SACI will have a far-reaching impact for the sports sector of the country by creating a reputation and establishing credibility for itself through the provision to settle disputes and other issues and concerns of the sports sector in a fast, transparent and very accountable manner''.

Rijiju who had also served as the Union Sports Minister said as the Law and Justice Minister he is acquiring views on the required policy changes or the need for a new Act to promote the sports sector.

TransStadia founder and Managing Director Udit Sheth said, ''The SACI will list out a few known arbitrators who are independent and it has nothing to do with the company. Those arbitrators can be listed out and paid directly by the disputing parties and settle the issues. We only provide this centre and the process, so that it goes through a process, which is governed under the international laws of sports.'' About TransStadia TransStadia is a 360° sports company invested in Sports Infrastructure, Sports Technologies, Sports Academies, Sports Advisory, and Intellectual Properties & Rights Management. TransStadia was incorporated with a firm belief that India can emerge amongst the global frontrunners in sports by making sports accessible to all.

