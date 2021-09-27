Land survey for Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train project on: officials

Villagers from Thane district of Maharashtra were on Monday informed about the proposed Mumbai–Hyderabad High-Speed Rail or bullet train project, the feasibility of which is currently being surveyed. If given nod, the high-speed rail line will connect Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad through 11 stations in Maharashtra and Telangana, a National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRC) official said.

NHSRC deputy general manager N K Patil made a detailed presentation on the project in the presence of Thane Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) Prashant Suryavanshi and other officials.

He told the meeting that the entire 649.76 km route will be a green corridor. The work of preparation of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) is presently underway. The bullet train will reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Hyderabad from the present 14 hours to just three hours, he said. A total of ten stations including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Lonavala, Pune, Baramati, Pandharpur, Solapur, Gulbarga, Vikarabad and Hyderabad are included in the proposed project. The rail line will cover four districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune and Solapur. A total of 1200 hectares of land will be required in the Thane district. The proposed rail corridor is planned to run along major expressways, national highways, greenfield areas, and may pass through arterial roads of the intermediate city road network for high-speed rail connectivity between different cities along the corridor.

Drones are being used for the survey of the land required for the project, officials said.

