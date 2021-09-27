style> UPASI gets new president, vice-president

Coimbatore, Sept 27 (PTI): M P Cherian has been elected as president and Jeffry Rebello as vice-president of United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI) for year 2021 at its annual general meeting held in Coonoor in Nilgiris district on Monday.

Cherian is managing director of The Cottanad Plantations Limited and The Nilambur Rubber Company Limited with headquarters in Kozhikode, Kerala.Rebello was chairman of the Karnataka Planters Association in 2006-07. He has served on the UPASI executive committee and as Coffee Committee chairman for the last three years, said a press release from UPASI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)