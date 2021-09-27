Left Menu

India, Australia must work towards enhancing supply chain resilience: Goyal

India and Australia must work towards enhancing the resilience of supply chains and greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific region, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.He said that Australia-India Business Champions Groups role has become important as it provides a platform for greater engagement between the policymakers of the two countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

He said that Australia-India Business Champions Group's role has become important as it provides a platform for greater engagement between the policymakers of the two countries. ''We would like to partner with Australia, one of our key trading partners for seamless integration into the Global Value Chains (GVCs),'' he said.

The minister, who co-chaired the Australia-India Business Champions Group, said that this forum will play a pivotal role in supporting the agenda of the Australia-India CEO Forum by highlighting the vibrant role being played by the business sector of both the countries. ''While working as trusted partners, India and Australia must work towards enhancing the resilience of supply chains and greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific region,'' he added.

Australia's Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan MP said that the Group's key aim is to liberalise and deepen bilateral trade between the nations and pave the way for collaborative economic growth.

Addressing the session, CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said that important areas such as mining, education, defence, space and emerging sectors can be taken forward between the two nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

