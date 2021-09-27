Left Menu

UBS notes postponed verdict in 4.5 bln euro French tax case

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 27-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:43 IST
UBS notes postponed verdict in 4.5 bln euro French tax case
UBS noted a decision by French judges to postpone their ruling on the Swiss bank's appeal against a 4.5 billion euro ($5.27 billion) fine imposed for helping wealthy clients stash undeclared assets offshore.

"UBS takes note of the decision by the Paris Court of Appeal today, 27 September 2021, that its deliberations have been extended and that the decision will be rendered on 13 December 2021 " UBS said in a statement after the French court put off its decision.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

