CII, IRMA sign MoU to strengthen cooperatives

Institute of Rural Management Anand has signed an MoU with industry body CII to strengthen private sector engagement and jointly introduce focused interventions for the development of cooperatives to push economic growth.

Updated: 27-09-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 19:57 IST
Institute of Rural Management Anand has signed an MoU with industry body CII to strengthen private sector engagement and jointly introduce focused interventions for the development of cooperatives to push economic growth. The MoU was signed by Umakant Dash, Director, IRMA and Babu Khan, Executive Director, CII.

''Under the partnership, IRMA and CII will together identify and prioritise key issues and accordingly work closely with all stakeholders, including policymakers, industry, cooperatives and communities at the state as well as at the national level,'' CII said in a statement. It added that Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and CII will collectively map the needs of each programme or intervention, as well as available and relevant resources for carrying it out. “We are of the firm belief that businesses can play an active role to help cooperatives streamline the core business activities, systems and processes required for their growth and development,'' Tarun Sawhney, Chairman CII National Council on Rural and district Economy, said.

