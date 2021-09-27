Left Menu

Vineet brings a wealth of experience to his new role of managing the financial operations of the organisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:06 IST
Business briefs
MSME Minister Narayan Rane on Monday called for developing the coir industry in the Konkan, North, and North-Eastern regions of the country and expanding the market network.

Addressing the meeting of the Coir Board in Gujarat's Kevadia, he said the Konkan region has great opportunities for the development of the Coir Industry, as its coastal areas have good coconut crops. India contributes 70 per cent of the global production of Coir and 80 per cent of the world trade in the sector.

The industry provides employment to more than 7.3 lakh people in rural areas.

During year 2020-21, the export of coir and coir products reached Rs 3778.97 crore.

************* Avanse Financial Services appoints Vineet Mahajan as CFO *Education focussed NBFC Avanse Financial Services on Monday announced the appointment of Vineet Mahajan as its Chief Financial Officer. Vineet brings a wealth of experience to his new role of managing the financial operations of the organisation. He has more than two decades of extensive experience across various segments of the financial industry, Avanse said in a release.

He has a strong track record in portfolio securitisation, resource raising, balance sheet finalisation, budgeting, management reporting, regulatory compliance, asset and liability management, and more.

He comes from Avanse Financial Services from Aavas Financiers where he served as the Treasury Head for almost years, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

