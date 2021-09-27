Left Menu

Force Motors drives in all new Gurkha at Rs 13.59 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:35 IST
Force Motors drives in all new Gurkha at Rs 13.59 lakh
Force Motors on Monday launched the all new version of its sports utility vehicle Gurkha with price starting at Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Pune-based company said that customers could pre-book the Gurkha with the dealers by paying Rs 25,000.

The first deliveries of the model, which competes with Mahindra Thar, are expected to begin in the second half of the next month, Force Motors said in a statement.

The customers would be able to test drive the Gurkha at the dealerships before mid-October, it added.

Built on a ground-up modular architecture platform, the new Gurkha comes with a BS-VI compliant 2.6 litre (91 HP) diesel engine.

The Gurkha 2021 comes with an all-new wider and longer body, full new interiors, a new crash compliant, high strength chassis, new coil spring suspension on all four wheels to achieve the right balance in ride quality on multiple surfaces -- tarmac, rough rural roads and off the road.

The only carryover from the previous generation Gurkha is the Mercedes G-Wagen inspired look and imposing stance.

The Gurkha can crawl up gradients of 35 degrees, wade through 700 mm deep streams and also cruise at triple digit figures on the highways.

It is the only vehicle that comes with factory fitted air intake snorkel and manually operated, positive locking, mechanical differential locks on all four wheels.

Force Motors said it has tied up with Auto Europa India, which has over 6,200 touchpoints, for on-road assistance.

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

