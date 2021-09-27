Left Menu

Great opportunities for development of Coir Industry in Konkan: MSME

Shri Rane informed that India contributes 70% of the global production of Coir and 80% of the world trade in Coir products.

Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane has called for developing Coir Industry in Konkan, North and North-Eastern region of the country and expand the market network. Addressing the 238th Meeting of the Coir Board in Gujarat's Kevadia today, the Minister said, Konkan region has great opportunities for the development of Coir Industry, as its coastal areas have good coconut crops.

Shri Rane informed that India contributes 70% of the global production of Coir and 80% of the world trade in Coir products. Coir industry provides employment to more than 7.3 lakh people in rural areas, 80% of which are women and it is utmost essential to make it comparative, self-sustainable and capable of providing employment to the rural folk. He said the acceptability of Coir products has increased rapidly due to its 'environment-friendly' image. During the year 2020-21, the export of coir and coir products reached the level of Rs 3778.97 crore, with a growth rate of 17% in quantity and 37% in value, despite COVID adversities. He added that Coir has shown a positive trend even during the years of economic recession.

The Minister said Coir Industry is a traditional, labour-intensive, agro-based and export-oriented industry. The industry converts waste into wealth as the raw material used is throw away waste. The Minister called for undertaking skill up-gradation, technology development, process improvement, infrastructure assistance, credit availability, marketing efficiency to accelerate the overall development of coir industry in the country.

Shri Rane said, the Government is committed to promoting the growth and development of the MSME Sector, including Khadi, Village and Coir Industries. He said, MSMEs not only play a crucial role in providing more employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital costs than large industries but also help in the industrialization of rural and backward areas, thereby, reducing regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth. MSMEs are complementary to large industries as ancillary units and this sector contributes enormously to the socio-economic development of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

